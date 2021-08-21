http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/tyHtiYqufU0/Taliban-co-founder-in-Kabul-for-talks-as-group-16402556.php
The Pentagon’s spokesman strongly hinted Saturday that U.S. troops could begin leaving the airport perimeter to facilitate the safe passage of American citizens and Afghans approved for evacuation through the Taliban-controlled areas just outside.
“Look, without getting predictive here, we have troops in a very dynamic environment, a very perilous mission, and they understand that – and they also understand why they’re there, they’re there to help people,” spokesman John Kirby said, after indicating there had been no U.S. military operations outside the airport perimeter over the past 24 hours. “I’m not going to rule out that if they see a moment, if they see an opportunity to do it, they won’t do it.”