The Pentagon’s spokesman strongly hinted Saturday that U.S. troops could begin leaving the airport perimeter to facilitate the safe passage of American citizens and Afghans approved for evacuation through the Taliban-controlled areas just outside.

“Look, without getting predictive here, we have troops in a very dynamic environment, a very perilous mission, and they understand that – and they also understand why they’re there, they’re there to help people,” spokesman John Kirby said, after indicating there had been no U.S. military operations outside the airport perimeter over the past 24 hours. “I’m not going to rule out that if they see a moment, if they see an opportunity to do it, they won’t do it.”

The Biden administration is under pressure to push its Afghanistan evacuation efforts beyond the Kabul airport after European forces crossed Taliban lines and entered the city to rescue civilians earlier this week.

In other developments, Abdul Ghani Baradar, considered the Taliban’s top political leader, has arrived in the capital Kabul as the Islamist group eyes the formation of the new government.





According to Pentagon officials, only 2,500 of the estimated 10,000 to 15,000 Americans remaining in Afghanistan have been evacuated since the rescue operation began on Aug. 14. A total of approximately 17,000 people were brought out of the country in that period of time, they said.

Yet in the past 24 hours, the pace of military-sponsored departures appears to have dipped – from approximately 2,000 evacuations per day over the past few days, to 1,600 on six C-17 aircraft. Military officials said the reduction was because of a glut of evacuees at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, who needed to be taken to other locations – including Ramstein Air Base in Germany – to make room for new arrivals. They also added that three planes of evacuees had landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington.

An additional 2,200 people left Afghanistan on 32 charter flights over the past 24 hours, officials said.

Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor said that over the next 24 hours, military officials expect “to get back into numbers we saw the day before.” But even those numbers – approximately 2,000 per day – fell short of the 5,000 to 9,000 figure that Pentagon leaders have said they have the capability to evacuate daily.

Evacuations were further complicated Saturday by a State Department security alert telling U.S. citizens in Afghanistan “to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so.”

Taylor did not endorse or condemn the State Department’s warnings Saturday, but insisted that the airport is secure and that its gates remain open to “process the right people that come to the gates.”

Still, the situation outside the airport gates has become more dangerous. Kirby said Saturday that although the U.S. commanders continue to be in touch with Taliban leaders to insist on safe passage for U.S.-approved individuals, “what appears to be happening is not every Taliban fighter either got the word or decided to obey the word.” Americans with credentials are getting through the checkpoints without incident “by and large and for the most part,” he added.

Baradar, who served as a negotiator for peace talks in Doha, Qatar, and is the likely next leader of Afghanistan, is in the capital to consult with “his friends” about “what type of government will be in Kabul,” Taliban official Zabihullah Mujahid told The Washington Post, adding that no decision has yet been made about what form it will take.

A senior Taliban official told Agence France-Presse that Baradar would meet “jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up.” Baradar is meeting with former government leaders, local militia commanders, policymakers and religious scholars in the country, a Taliban official told Reuters, as the outlet reported that the group was planning to unveil a new model for governing the country within the next few weeks that would “protect everyone’s rights,” even if it were not a democracy by the Western definition.

Baradar, who co-founded the Taliban in 1994 and was arrested in Pakistan in 2010 in a joint operation with the United States, has been back in the country since Tuesday after the Taliban swept to power.

A Taliban commander declared this week that the group would govern by sharia law. The group enforced a harsh interpretation of Islamic religious law when it last controlled the country from 1996 to 2001, and there have been multiple recent reports of militants seeking out Afghans who may have worked with foreign forces, beating Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport, and barring women from entering their workplaces or schools.

Meanwhile, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the toppled government, met the acting Taliban governor of Kabul on Saturday. Abdullah said in a tweet that the priority was “protecting the life, property & dignity of the citizens of the capital.” Karzai and Abdullah have also met other senior Taliban leaders in recent days, in what Karzai’s spokesman has previously described as a step toward negotiations with Baradar.