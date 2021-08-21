http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/SicwF1ZG3Do/podcast-the-3whh-with-guest-bartender-michael-anton.php

We’re not done thrashing the Afghanistan disgrace, so we coaxed Michael Anton (the Power Line podcast’s most frequent guest it turns out) to join us for a few quaffs. We use three of his recent articles to launch our discussion, starting with “Afghanistan: Doomed from the Start.” But we use a section from the middle of this essay, on the blunders of our advisers in the Middle East who don’t understand our own Constitution but presumed to advise Iraq and Afghanistan about how to write theirs, to pivot to the crisis here at home.

Along the way, though, Michael has been having some very polite arguments with some of the leading “Paleoconservatives,” who for various reasons didn’t like President Trump’s 1776 Commission that was set up in explicit opposition to the pernicious 1619 Project. From there we have a vigorous argument amongst ourselves about how to think about—and more importantly argue in public about—the place of equality in America, deriving from the famous phrase “All men are created equal.” (The two Anton articles that bear on this are “Could the Founders Have Done Better?“, and “Getting Right with the Founders.”)

And then at the end, we ask Michael when we can expect him to start a full fledged cooking channel on YouTube, since he recently did a boffo sample on preparing a lamb demi-glace, which naturally led to an argument about . . . lamb. Seriously. (Guess what: Lucretia is agin’ it. It figures, doesn’t it?) So for listeners who bear with us all the way through to the end, I have some fitting exit music, though not everyone will get it.

So listen here, but if you have to bug out Biden-style, hitch a transport over to our hosts at Ricochet.



https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/08/Ep-273-82021-7.54-PM.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

