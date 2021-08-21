https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/21/pollster-frank-luntz-says-that-unfortunately-photos-like-this-one-from-afghanistan-will-have-a-political-impact/

There have been a lot of disturbing videos and pictures coming out of Afghanistan, and this one doesn’t contain anything graphic but it’s maddening nonetheless:

Pollster Frank Luntz sees pictures like that coming from Afghanistan “unfortunately” having a political impact:

Every day I think it can’t get any worse, it does. These photographs are devastating. Will it have a political impact? Unfortunately, yes it will. https://t.co/SRSVet5cOK — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 21, 2021

Yeah, there’s no way this doesn’t have a political impact, but it’s not “unfortunate”:

Frank, you could at least TRY not to admit what a biased pos you are…

“Unfortunately”???? (He’s soooo smart) https://t.co/A3KUz0xiWs — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) August 21, 2021

Why “unfortunately” Frank??

It SHOULD have a damn political impact https://t.co/PzKBgD8mKc — Will. Power – dragon🔥🔥 truth bringer (@KIR_bigg50) August 21, 2021

Unfortunately? It certainly should have a political impact. What would he unfortunate is if it didn’t. https://t.co/wnGCikBTJt — Mike (@bishopmikey) August 21, 2021

“Republican pollster” Luntz is upset Biden’s Afghanistan fiasco will hurt Joe politically. https://t.co/1aLTyuGtB5 — Kole (@Kole53534210) August 21, 2021

According to Real Clear Politics, the Biden administration’s disastrous withdrawal is already having a political impact.

