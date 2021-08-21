https://thelibertydaily.com/president-donald-trump-rally-live-in-cullman/

Over 200,000 people were watching this one livestream before President Trump even takes the stage. The crowd at the event seems to be approaching 80,000 attendees. The appetite for the rightful president to be reinstated has never been more apparent.

This rally is being hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and held in conjunction with the Alabama Republican Party’s Summer Meeting. It marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of his Administration.

