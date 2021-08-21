https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/president-trump-woke-loser-full-sht-video/

President Trump spoke to a massive crowd in Alabama on Saturday. This comes as Joe Biden is destroying everything Americans fought for in Afghanistan for 20 years.

President Trump ripped the woke military and woke athletes.

President Trump: Do you think George Patton was woke? You know what it means when you’re woke. When you’re woke you’e a loser. When you’re woke you’re full of shit

He then went on to rip purple-haired Megan Rapinoe

