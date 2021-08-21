https://www.theepochtimes.com/programming-alert-9th-international-classical-chinese-dance-competition-final-livestream_3959141.html

The ninth NTD International Classical Chinese Dance Competition will be held in New York state Sept. 2–5. The Epoch Times and its sister media NTD will livestream the final round of the competition, as well as the technical showcase from previous gold winners and the awards ceremony at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 5.

Audience members can watch the livestream on this page, the NTD and The Epoch Times websites, various social media platforms, and NTD’s TV network.

About the Competition

The classical Chinese dance competition is one in a series of international cultural and arts events hosted by NTD.

Classical Chinese dance is an expressive dance form rooted in 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture. Organizers say the competition aims to foster cultural exchange and promote the authentic traditional art of classical Chinese dance. The judging criteria will focus on bearing, form, and techniques that are characteristic of classical Chinese dance.

The competition will be held at the Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center in New York state and will feature over 100 contestants from all around the world.

Where to Watch on Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. ET

Schedule

Final: 1 p.m.–6 p.m. ET

Special Program on Classical Chinese Dance: 6 p.m.–7 p.m. ET

Technical Showcase and Awards Ceremony: 7 p.m.–7:45 p.m. ET

TV

NTD America

Websites

NTD

https://www.ntd.com

The Epoch Times

https://www.theepochtimes.com

Youtube Channels

NTD

https://www.youtube.com/NTDTV

NTD News

https://www.youtube.com/NTDNews

The Epoch Times

https://www.youtube.com/user/epochtimesdigital

Twitter

NTD

https://twitter.com/news_ntd

Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/NTDTelevision

https://www.facebook.com/NTDNews

https://www.facebook.com/epochtimes

Watch In-Person

Sugar Loaf Performing Arts Center

1351 Kings Hwy, Sugar Loaf, NY 10981

More info

Epoch Times Staff

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

