Anti-critical race theory warrior Christopher Rufo is reporting that a school district on which he reported a year ago is being sued by two teachers, who argue that “public schools are an arm of the government” and that “the First Amendment makes clear that the government cannot discriminate based on viewpoint, cause individuals to self-censor, or force individuals to accept beliefs with which they do not agree.” Among those beliefs is in the prioritization of equity over equality: “equality strives for equal opportunity and colorblind treatment under the law, while equity in practice is an official license to punish individuals based on their skin color.”

Last year, I broke the story that Springfield, Missouri, public schools were teaching white, straight, Christians that they were “oppressors” and “covert white supremacists.” Now, two brave Springfield teachers are suing the school district for violating their civil rights.🧵 pic.twitter.com/RSY74cK76L — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 20, 2021

First, Springfield Public Schools forced teachers to locate themselves on an “oppression matrix,” which designates “white people,” “male assigned at birth,” “heterosexuals,” and “Protestants” as oppressors. pic.twitter.com/oKNkvKUFY5 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 20, 2021

That’s standard practice in “anti-racism” training … have executives or teachers or students rank themselves on the basis of privilege and then segregate them into oppressors and the oppressed. The most intersectional are the most oppressed.

Next, the district taught teachers that they suffered from “covert white supremacy,” which includes “colorblindness,” “tone policing,” “white silence,” “calling the police on back people,” and “BIPOC as Halloween costumes.” pic.twitter.com/TpcjJmiTaN — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 20, 2021

Gov. Ralph Northam is in trouble: He’s guilty of both overt white supremacy (blackface) and covert white supremacy (dressing up as Michael Jackson for a dance contest).

Notice how broad the net is for covert white supremacy: “colorblindness” is “socially acceptable” white supremacy, as is saying “All Lives Matter” and “white silence.”

Finally, the district claimed that “Make America Great Again”—the slogan of 74 million Republican voters—was a form of “covert white supremacy,” just below “the n-word,” “neo-Nazis,” “burning crosses,” “KKK,” and “lynching.” pic.twitter.com/8I9Nug7qRe — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 20, 2021

We’d remind you that this pyramid which ranks “Make America Great Again” at the top of the covert white supremacy pile has been used by a lot of organizations, including the U.S. Army’s “Operation Inclusion.”

Luckily, @kimmiehermann and the incredible team at @slf_liberty stepped forward to represent two brave teachers and sue the school district for violating the teachers’ fundamental civil rights. They will fight and they will win. Here are the details:https://t.co/wMbeyiuBzF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 20, 2021

This is going to spread. — No CCP persecution Patriot & wumao eliminator 🗣️ (@CharmaineMillot) August 21, 2021

If I were a rich man…I’d fund a thousand of these lawsuits around the country. — Comma_Chameleon (@CommaChameleon6) August 21, 2021

Surprised nothing in there about the creation of a hostile working environment. — Make Earth Great🌴Swiftie🌴Rep Tour London 💛💛 (@abbviper) August 20, 2021

The full complaint is horrifying. They were told to hold up a sign saying they agree, and not to hold up the “disagree” sign or they would be kicked out. pic.twitter.com/cSV5WdzpOC — The Walrus Institute (@WalrusInstitute) August 20, 2021

“The supervisor explained that disagreeing with the prompts would be considered disrespectful, and that in a prior Zoom training, a teacher was reprimanded for holding up a ‘Disagree’ sign.”

Why would the Springfield public schools know (or care about) the religious beliefs or sexuality of its students? — StevyB (@StevyB) August 21, 2021

Thank you Christopher for publishing this information. These are dangerous radicals running this school system. It’s quite clear. Their obsession with religion alone is creepy and way out of bounds. — Dennis G. Carrier (@DGCarrier) August 21, 2021

Been waiting for this to start. About time. — Jordan Lethal (@CaptPeteMitch) August 20, 2021

About damn time. — Will Cain (@_Will_Cain) August 20, 2021

It’s not enough to sue. The people responsible should be identified and driven out of schools forever. — the count (@Count2PointOh) August 20, 2021

They say critical race theory is only taught in law schools, but stuff like this seems to be the standard in teacher training these days and is to dictate to teachers how they do their jobs.

