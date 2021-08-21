https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/report-state-department-hit-with-cyberattack-believed-to-have-happened-a-couple-weeks-ago/

Remember when President Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June, and the Washington Post’s Max Boot proclaimed that Biden “wiped the smirk off Putin’s face”? Among other issues, Biden had brought up cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, and helpfully gave Putin a list of 16 “critical infrastructures” that should be off-limits to hacking.

We don’t know if the Russians are behind it, but we’re hearing reports that the State Department was the target of a cyberattack a couple of weeks ago.

This will probably get lost in the news cycle but we’d be curious to hear more about it.

And just as a reminder to the “but her emails” crowd, a former secretary of state was using an unsecured, homebrew email server to communicate with the president and her staffers.

