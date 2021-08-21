https://bigleaguepolitics.com/retired-lieutenant-colonel-explains-how-rinos-have-a-stranglehold-over-texas-gop-politics/

Big League Politics Live recently hosted retired Lt. Col. Raul Reyes, who explained how RINOs are dominating GOP politics in the state of Texas.

While many conservatives in other states believe that Texas is a firmly red state with a strong GOP, nothing could be further from the truth. Reyes explained how the establishment put up a complete fraud in Tony Gonzales to head off his insurgent America First campaign for the 23rd Congressional District seat last year, and then Gonzales won by the narrowest of votes under dubious circumstances.

“He had McCarthy’s endorsement, he had Michael McCaul’s endorsement, he had Dan Crenshaw’s endorsement. These are all RINOs,” Reyes said, adding that Gov. Greg Abbott also endorsed Gonzales against him as well.

“We were trumped on election night at 9:30 with all counties showing 100 percent, we were up 1300 votes, and then Bexar County, which is our largest county, goes back to 95 percent, and they proceed to do four updates which then rendered me seven votes upside down at 1:30 am, and when it all totaled out, we were 36 votes in the red,” he continued.

“We have a big problem down here. It’s a tactic they use not only in District 23 but across America. They don’t go with conservative, local, homegrown Americans that are for America First for their local districts who really represent their constituencies. They want to bring in their own puppets, and that’s how they do it,” Reyes added.

Reyes noted that Gonzales has supported the Jan. 6 commission to profile President Trump’s supporters as terrorists, and he is considering challenging Gonzales once again in 2022 after he slapped his constituents in their faces.

Big League Politics has reported on how Abbott and other Texas RINOs have only paid lip service to conservative values while allowing Democrats to run roughshod over the state as it heads toward liberal domination:

“Texas Governor Greg Abbott has let at least two Democrat lawmakers strut back into Texas after abdicating the vote without any consequences after publicly boasting that he would arrest them if they returned and did not perform their duties.

“As soon as they come back in the state of Texas, they will be arrested, they will be cabined inside the Texas capitol until they get their job done,” Abbott said last week after Democrats fled the state.

However, it appears that Abbott was yet again just paying lip service for the media headlines. At least two Democrats who fled the state have reportedly returned, and there have been no consequences for their vile actions…

This follows a trend of Abbott talking tough on issues but refusing to follow through with substantive action. His lack of leadership has caused him to lose confidence from the conservative grassroots, prompting three primary challengers to emerge against Abbott for next year’s gubernatorial election…

Abbott’s days may be numbered as Texas Governor if conservative voters in the state are able to see through his carefully-constructed leadership façade.”

Only if America First patriots like Reyes can become elected leaders in the Texas GOP will they be able to resist the backslide into leftism and damnation that leaders like Abbott will happily allow to happen to assist their national ambitions.

The full episode of BLP Live can be seen here:

