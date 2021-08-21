https://redstate.com/alexparker/2021/08/21/scholars-insist-preschoolers-must-be-taught-antiracism-throughout-the-day-n430620
About The Author
Related Posts
RedState Welcomes Andrew Malcolm, Leslie McAdoo Gordon, Jim Thompson, and Jerry Wilson
June 29, 2021
One Incoherent, Defensive Answer by Joe Biden to George Stephanopoulos Has People Talking
August 19, 2021
Nancy Pelosi Orders the Arrest of Those Without Masks and the Capitol Police Play Along
July 29, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy