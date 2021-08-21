http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/cpt__yykmUs/

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Amid a nationwide school bus driver shortage, a Wilmington school is paying its students’ parents to take the wheel.

Eastside Charter School will give parents $700 if they drive their children to school all year. That’s $700 per child.

School buses will still be available for familiar who can’t drive.

The tri-state area felt the impact of the driver shortage before the school year began, with some bus companies increasing incentives to lure in new employees.

