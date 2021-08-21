https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/smells-live-civil-war-is-brewing/

Video of Baghlan,where local leader Abdul Hamid Dadgar and his loyal men seen to opposing #Taliban rule. pic.twitter.com/D3o6jv3ArU — Manish Shukla (@manishmedia) August 20, 2021

Taliban fighters killed after Afghan militias seize three districts just north of Kabul

Anti-Taliban forces have reportedly captured three northern districts in Afghanistan just days after the militant group seized Kabul and reestablished its so-called Islamic Emirate.

Afghan militias on Friday pushed the Taliban out of parts of Baghlan province, located about 100 miles (160km) north of the capital, according to multiple reports. As many as 30 Taliban fighters were killed, and 20 others captured, the Washington Post said, citing statements from commanders who led the uprising.

Three districts in the province – Puli Hisar, Dih Salah and Bano – were taken after locals resisted the Taliban’s attempt to carry out house-to-house searches in the area. An Afghan soldier who participated in the rebellion claimed that the Taliban fled the area in armored vehicles as locals pelted their cars with rocks.

Videos have emerged showing militiamen in the province pulling down the Islamic Emirate’s white flag and then raising the red, green and black flag of Afghanistan’s recently deposed government.

