https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-cyber-attack-hits-state-department-in-possible-serious-breach?utm_campaign=64469
News Aug 21, 2021 8:49 PM EST
Fox News’ White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the State Department was hit by a cyber attack in “a possible serious breach,” per notifications from the Department of Defense Cyber Command.
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
Fox News’ White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reported that the State Department was hit by a cyber attack in “a possible serious breach,” per notifications from the Department of Defense Cyber Command. The breach is at present “believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago” per the notification.
A source familiar with the incident told Fox News that ongoing State Department operations to evacuate Americans, Afghan interpreters, and other critical personnel “have not been affected.”
In a statement responding to these revelations, a State Department spokesperson said, per Heinrich: “The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected. For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time.”
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.