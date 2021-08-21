https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/supreme-court-ruling-on-remain-in-mexico-program/

DOJ Pleads with SCOTUS to Stop Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice is pleading with the United States Supreme Court to stop reinstatement of President Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy, which helped end the catch and release of illegal invaders.

Late Friday evening, Biden’s DOJ applied to Justice Samuel Alito, requesting that SCOTUS block reinstatement of the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), commonly known as Remain in Mexico, until the case makes its way to the court — a process that could take more than a year.

In response, Alito issued a four-day “administrative stay” giving Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt time to submit a brief arguing why Remain in Mexico should be reinstated while the case is ongoing.

CBS NEWS

The Supreme Court late Friday paused a lower court order that would have required the Biden administration to restart the Trump-era practice of instructing migrants to wait in Mexico for their asylum hearings.

While temporary, the order signed by Justice Samuel Alito granted the Biden administration more time to fight off the reinstatement of a controversial border policy it has strongly denounced as ineffective.

The suspension of the lower court order expires Tuesday at midnight.

Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk directed the Biden administration to revive the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program, saying it was unlawfully terminated earlier this year.

Kacsmaryk ordered federal officials to implement the Trump-era border policy, officially named the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), until it is “lawfully rescinded” and the government has the capacity to hold all asylum-seekers and migrants subject to mandatory detention under U.S. law.