Army contractor shows weapons left behind
Thanks to the Biden Administration, members of Taliban are now sporting US military gear… pic.twitter.com/hebhEcH353
— Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) August 20, 2021
The new TB “security team” at Kandahar Airport. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/hpHlDVrmHa
— FJ (@Natsecjeff) August 20, 2021
Michael Tracey with Tucker Carlson last night
New details revealed on Afghan Army