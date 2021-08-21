https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/the-complete-lack-of-self-awareness-here-isstunning-vice-president-kamala-harris-posts-pic-of-her-departure-to-vietnam/

President Biden assured us that the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban was not at all comparable to the fall of Saigon, but the timing could be better for Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Vietnam. And her poor boss just can’t seem to get home to Delaware no matter how many times he tries. She posted of photo of her departing, giving what would endlessly be posted as a Nazi salute were she a conservative.

On our way to Southeast Asia to visit Singapore and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/DrLwSDMuhZ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 21, 2021

Is she going to look into the roots of the border crisis there? She has so many jobs.

pic.twitter.com/h2fE5FaY7I — Leftamus Fine: leader of the Autothots (@GigaloMaximus) August 21, 2021

We have issues is the US you should attend to. Js — Matthew McGinnis (@baucemcginnis) August 21, 2021

What about Afghanistan? — Mohammad Sabawon (@sabawon38897956) August 21, 2021

Wishing you a safe productive trip but – respectfully – whoever thought of this needs to be reassigned. The optics of this is appalling given what is going on in Afghanistan. You need to tighten your team, they aren’t helping you at all. Safe travels. — ‘Karen’ #What peaceful transition? (@snarkandsense) August 21, 2021

Agreed. Who is sending her on these missions? Why? — TSFC (@AZWedding) August 21, 2021

The complete lack of self awareness here is…stunning. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) August 21, 2021

She’s never had any of that — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 21, 2021

This seems poorly planned. — JodahCapashen (@JCapashen) August 21, 2021

Afghanistan make you nostalgic for Saigon? — Grogu’s Daddy (@Jim12839233) August 21, 2021

So returning to Saigon as some sort of denouement to the last week? How poetic. — Ron Dodson (@RonDodson) August 21, 2021

Priorities 🤦🏽‍♀️👍🏼 — CÁSSIA FERREIRA🌷. (@Cferreira1011) August 21, 2021

Stop off in Kabul and see how things are going on the ground. — Brother Patriot (@BrotherPatriot2) August 21, 2021

On a permanent vacation for the next four years. — DonDon (@DonDon15516330) August 21, 2021

why don’t you send your plane to Kabul…it’s actually needed there pic.twitter.com/5DKRWkBcfb — EastBay (@EastEndCruz) August 21, 2021

I would be nice if you could visit Afghanistan too. — Hasbulla Magomedov 🦇🔊 (@elonesqandar) August 21, 2021

Current Administration’s Press Release pic.twitter.com/0VmaTvgCQf — Kuske Insurance Agency (@AgencyKuske) August 21, 2021

Great optics: Saigon and Kabul. Even the same Chinooks taking off embassy staff. — Gutsy (@gutsy9) August 21, 2021

So tone deaf I’m speechless.. — Sandpiper1 (@Sandpiper1964) August 21, 2021

Sad. You’re completely oblivious. Not unexpected, but still, completely oblivious. — Jay (@REQUIEM97) August 21, 2021

Just bothered by this tweet. The largest airlift in American history is going down right now. Reports of Americans being attacked by the Taliban. And you post a picture of yourself waving from AF2 on your way to SE Asia. — William McNulty (@WilliamMcNulty) August 21, 2021

What diplomatic achievements are you coming back home with? Why should anyone care where you are visiting? It is like me announcing I am heading for COSTCO, who cares, but at least people might think I am going to get a hot dog or a rotisserie chicken😀. — Ostaad (@OstaadFarzad) August 21, 2021

Literally waving at no one — 🇺🇲 DOGE-1 Commander 🇺🇲 (@bigNewman) August 21, 2021

Try not to say anything. — Mattphilbin (@Mattphilbin) August 21, 2021

Two things. First, do you think it’s the best time for something like that? Second, if you go please stay. — 🇺🇸👑 (@portfolio0001) August 21, 2021

You couldn’t pick a worse time to go to a foreign country when there are Americans still left in Afghanistan. This is probably the biggest joke of an administration that I’ve ever witnessed. People think Benghazi was bad, but this is just next level bad — Eric Miller (@EricSMiller) August 21, 2021

Stop by Afghanistan on your way and bring some of our citizens home you abandoned. — Ross Schumann🇺🇸 (@RossSchumann) August 21, 2021

Someone actually tweeted that they hope Harris’ infectious laugh catches on in Southeast Asia.

