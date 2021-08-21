https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/the-complete-lack-of-self-awareness-here-isstunning-vice-president-kamala-harris-posts-pic-of-her-departure-to-vietnam/

President Biden assured us that the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban was not at all comparable to the fall of Saigon, but the timing could be better for Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Vietnam. And her poor boss just can’t seem to get home to Delaware no matter how many times he tries. She posted of photo of her departing, giving what would endlessly be posted as a Nazi salute were she a conservative.

Is she going to look into the roots of the border crisis there? She has so many jobs.

Someone actually tweeted that they hope Harris’ infectious laugh catches on in Southeast Asia.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...