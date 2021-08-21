https://amgreatness.com/2021/08/20/the-deep-state-comes-for-the-big-guy/

Throughout his candidacy, presidency, and reelection campaign, Donald Trump was targeted by the deep state, which undertook to subvert, defeat, and destroy him. In the 2020 election specifically, we saw leaks, lies, and letters from “experts” and “leaders” attacking Trump with sundry false accusations, all intended to boost the chances of his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden.

Unlike so many of Biden’s open supporters, such as the National Education Association or the Service Employees International Union or even his billionaire supporters’ dark money, it is impossible to quantify how much the deep state contributed to him. But it is indisputable the deep state is part of Biden’s core constituency.

To date, Biden has handsomely rewarded these constituencies, and damn near everyone else, with your tax dollars, executive orders, and whatnot—except for one. And this core constituency he not only stiffed, he screwed. This explains why the mockingbird media has begun to turn on Biden, and a Democratic-controlled Congress is scheduling hearings and demanding answers about the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle.

Recall that in January 2017, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, in a rare instance of providing news, hosted Senator Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) who, in a rare instance of honesty, warned the newly inaugurated President Trump about the power of the deep state:

Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at you . . . So even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he’s being really dumb to do this . . . [The deep state is] very upset with how [Trump] has treated them and talked about them.

Unfortunately for Biden, he must have been too busy packing his bags (with what is anybody’s guess) to have heard Schumer’s warning to President-elect Trump. Oddly, one would have thought that in his over 50 years in federal office, at some point Biden would have gleaned this minatory insight. But, as many have known and many more are learning, when the “Big Guy” gets bloodied, everybody not named “Hunter” gets thrown under the bus—including the deep state.

Up to now, however elliptically, Biden “has treated and talked about” the deep state as either willing accomplices in his Afghanistan withdrawal, or as dithering, indecisive actors who could not form a consensus capable of assisting his decision making. Unwilling and unable to have its “elite” status as “experts” in foreign affairs questioned—let alone criticized—the deep state grabbed the hammer, broke the glass, and hit the red button to launch a “Code Red” on Biden.

In the current hue and cry, note how many propagators of the “Russian collusion” lie are now the staunchest proponents of the narrative that Biden dismissed the deep state’s advice and, subsequently, instigated the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle. Their source for this information? Their contacts in the “intelligence community.”

Yes, as president, Biden ultimately is responsible for this unconscionable disaster. The buck stops there. But who put in their two cents to help place it there? The thought of Biden unilaterally overriding the unanimous opposition of his entire administration—deep state included—beggars belief. Biden is simply too senile to have done so. So, who abetted and instructed his decision?

Unfortunately, submerged beneath the swamp’s swirling eddies, we may never know the truth about the people responsible for the debacle in Afghanistan. But for the mockingbird media the math is rudimentary: these spoon-fed propagandists must sing for their supper or the deep state will cut them off. Turning on Biden is a small price to pay, really. Even if the Big Guy has to go through the 25th Amendment, a progressive will take his place. And, while the mockingbird media is a core constituency for Biden, it is a captive of the deep state.

Equally, many members of Congress—some captives of the deep state, others not—are well aware that Senator Schumer’s caution also applies to them. Hence the strongly worded tweets, press releases, and flustered cable TV appearances; hence the pounding of desks demanding talking points, if not answers; hence the outraged importuning for hearings; hence the same old song and dance while Afghanistan burns and consumes America’s honor and security.

In this divisive time, many on the Right—including some who rightly denounced the deep state’s attacks on President Trump—will take a guilty pleasure in watching the deep state and its minions come for the Big Guy. It is all too human. Still, try to remember that within Senator Schumer’s warning is a point to which he, and far too many others, are oblivious:

The deep state’s ability and willingness to attack a president of either party with impunity is not just a problem for that politician; it constitutes a peril for our free republic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

