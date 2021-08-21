https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/the-hill-daughters-urge-people-to-get-vaccinated-after-their-vaccinated-father-dies-of-covid-19-blame-florida/

The Hill is getting dragged for its headline here and for good reason. Two daughters of a vaccinated man in an assisted living facility in Florida are urging other people to get the vaccine, claiming that COVID-19 was transmitted to him from an unvaccinated person. They’re not only angry about that; they believe placing him in a home in Florida was his death sentence and he’d be alive in any other state.

Vaccinated man dies in Florida, daughters share their anger and urge people to get vaccinated https://t.co/vEnI3rGsmy pic.twitter.com/7HCsGklqRG — The Hill (@thehill) August 20, 2021

Christian Spencer reports for The Hill:

Clark Allen died on July 22 after contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, a “one-in-a-million” chance, according to the man’s doctor. The surviving daughters of Clark Allen, Danielle and Nicole Allen-Gentile, expressed their anger in an obituary about how their father could have been infected and said his death was preventable, The Washington Post reported. “He was infected by someone who chose to not get vaccinated and his death was preventable,” the obituary reads. “It is the wish of his family that everyone get vaccinated in order to prevent further death, sickness and heartbreak.” The daughters also told The Washington Post that if their father were in a different state, they believe he wouldn’t have died.

We’re sorry for their loss and can understand why they’re angry, but there’s no indication given of how their father contracted the virus.

What part of this headline makes sense? — leste (@sliverpest) August 20, 2021

How do they know an unvaccinated person gave it to him? — Gobbla21 (@gobbla21) August 20, 2021

I read it to see if they could prove it. No. They can’t. It’s purely speculation on their part. I hate this crap. — C’mon Man! Dr. Chica’sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) August 20, 2021

“It is not certain how or when Clark Allen contracted the virus.”

“He was infected by someone who chose to not get vaccinated and his death was preventable,”

Which is it? — ATXPop (@SpenceCor) August 20, 2021

They have no clue how he was exposed. Ridiculous. — white man’s overbite (@man_overbite) August 21, 2021

Vaccinated people also spread the virus. The mental illness of people who still cannot realize that now is not a news story. — ⚔️Austere Nuclear (Peaceful) Scholar⚔️ (@commanderdata85) August 20, 2021

I wonder if the same outrage would occur if a vaccinated person infected a unvaccinated one. — Mr. Jefferies is watching (@Mr_Jefferies_) August 20, 2021

So a “vaccinated” man dies from a transmission from an “unvaccinated” man whose still alive…. And they’re pushing vaccinations?🤔🤫 — RED HEADED STEPCHILD (@stevebr99361175) August 20, 2021

So what you are saying is that the vaccines don’t work — Fully Unvaccinated Atlanta Refugee (@idiggedydawg) August 20, 2021

Interpreting the headline like… pic.twitter.com/AwvJONCsdW — Alan Smith (@Manutder) August 20, 2021

Awesome headline 🤣🤣🤣🙄 — Alberto Banda (@Beto_CocaMexica) August 20, 2021

How is this man’s age not mentioned in this piece? — Sashi McEntee (@Sashi) August 21, 2021

They don’t mention his age, but they do mention this:

Love how they buried this part in story: “living facility in Lantana, Fla. Allen reportedly took the virus very seriously, paying close attention to public health measures as he had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” — RIP5DH (@Hail2TheLion) August 21, 2021

So the guy was in assisted living and had COPD, but yeah it was definitely those evil unvaccinated people that killed him. 🙄 This article is pure emotional extortion devoid of any critical thinking. — John smith (@Johnsmi71548090) August 20, 2021

This story conveniently left out the man’s age, but that he was a retiree living in assisted living. When will people remember that old people often die, of a variety of reasons, & while tragic, it hasn’t been noteworthy until now? This is the new norm folks, let’s move on. — WestCoastDOLPHINS (@CA_Dolphins) August 21, 2021

He was 84. You left that part out. Kinda important. — Murph Doggydog (@PanterMurphy93) August 20, 2021

An 84 year old in a nursing home dying is a national news story. What? — Jerad (@Jerad_Huep) August 20, 2021

It’s a news story because of the anger expressed in the obituary.

This should help — FartNoise (@sfpomeroy) August 20, 2021

I would just like to point out that you have just made the perfect argument for NOT getting vaccinated. — Matthew (@sgt_fowler) August 20, 2021

It sounds like the kind of “anti-vax” headline that Twitter would normally censor.

Wow after reading this article, I’m going to get vaccinated because I feel guilty. 🙄 — Drew Grogan (@drew_grogan) August 21, 2021

Whoa I’m totally getting the vaccine now — Punished Billy (@gigabilly) August 21, 2021

This makes zero sense — Kyle Wagner (@KyleWag58692885) August 20, 2021

“If he was in Connecticut or Oregon, he’d most likely still be alive,” Danielle Allen said.

DeSantis. That’s why this is a news story.

