https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/21/the-onion-makes-the-list-for-this-really-off-color-headline/

Some people are saying The Onion has posted this same tweet for years, but it’s the first we’ve noticed it, and we’re not sure why they’d post it more than once. Do they get shamed every year too?

Fire Hydrant Blows Load All Over Hot Neighborhood Kids https://t.co/XgTSaATPwB pic.twitter.com/fVT3CixpDm — The Onion (@TheOnion) August 21, 2021

i know it’s the Onion, but sheesh pic.twitter.com/KvON5O8L4a — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 21, 2021

And they post the same thing every year. — Dave Gray (@docgray81) August 21, 2021

It’s not even a well-constructed pun. — Andy Genova (@AndyKGenova) August 21, 2021

You still have time to delete this — Ian (@MungoJohnson) August 21, 2021

The Onion won’t be allowed within 500 feet of Elementary Schools after this tweet. — Mark B In SD (@MomsOopsBaby) August 21, 2021

This is disgusting. Delete this. — Duchess Of Sassytown (@AnnaDsays) August 21, 2021

The “Onion never misses”people failed to consider this post — Graham lines🌽🍄☘️ (@captKangol) August 21, 2021

Why is this the choice you made — 💥 Nurse D (@Progressive_RN) August 21, 2021

This is disturbing. — Chi chi or not (@Chichiornot2) August 21, 2021

I really can’t laugh at this. Ouch. — MaskedAngelofMeh (@RocknRikRampage) August 21, 2021

Thank goodness for the Babylon Bee — Chris Ciancimino (@ChrisCiancimino) August 21, 2021

No one forced you to write this — Bibbedibob ビッベディボッブ (@Bibbedibob) August 21, 2021

Yes officer this post right here. — Overexajerratted (@drdrowned) August 21, 2021

Type of joke James Gunn would make — Will Mac (@Evollove19Mac) August 21, 2021

Gross even for satire — Dr. Senior Legal Analyst E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) August 21, 2021

Slow fake news day? — Max G (@BrainDumpTweets) August 21, 2021

The same people who fact-check the Babylon Bee probably consider this fine satire.

‘Not within 1000 feet of a daycare’: Who KNEW asking where The Lincoln Project is with Afghanistan would result in such an a*s-WHOOPIN’ https://t.co/EHdsL5eaTL — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 16, 2021

