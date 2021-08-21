https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/todays-trump-rally-largest-since-leaving-office/

Trump is set to hold his largest rally since leaving office today in Alabama.

Newsmax reported that at least 50,000 are expected to show.

The Western Journal reported:

Former President Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be his largest rally since leaving office this Saturday in the Republican-heavy state of Alabama.

“It is literally in the heart of Trump country in one of Donald Trump’s most favorable states,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said, according to AL.com, regarding the event in Cullman.

“Anytime you’re working with an outdoor venue a lot depends on weather and conditions in the area as well,” he added.

“But we would not be surprised to have 20,000-plus.”

Newsmax reported, “The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party … with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show.”