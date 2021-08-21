https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/todays-trump-rally-largest-since-leaving-office/
Trump is set to hold his largest rally since leaving office today in Alabama.
Newsmax reported that at least 50,000 are expected to show.
Former President Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be his largest rally since leaving office this Saturday in the Republican-heavy state of Alabama.
TRENDING: BREAKING: KILLER WALKS FREE! Capitol Police Officer Lt. Mike Byrd Exonerated for Shooting Ashli Babbitt Dead in Cold Blood
“It is literally in the heart of Trump country in one of Donald Trump’s most favorable states,” Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said, according to AL.com, regarding the event in Cullman.
“Anytime you’re working with an outdoor venue a lot depends on weather and conditions in the area as well,” he added.
“But we would not be surprised to have 20,000-plus.”
Newsmax reported, “The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party … with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show.”
How to watch on RSBN:
Who’s ready to hear from President Trump on Saturday? 🚨 More on date, time, and how to watch the rally ⬇️https://t.co/wXOQt6fPya
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 19, 2021
This rally comes as Joe Biden’s presidency continues to fall apart.
A recent poll found only 37% of voters would vote for Biden today.
12% of moderates and 9% of Democrats already regret their vote according to the poll.
Just 37 percent of voters say they would vote for Biden today;
13 percent of Democrats say they would vote for Trump today;
Moderate voters support for Biden has plummeted 13 points, while Trump has gained;
11 percent of 18-39 year olds regret their 2020 vote;
14 percent of Black Americans regret their 2020 vote;
9 percent of Democrats regret their 2020 vote;
12 percent of Moderates regret their 2020 vote.
***For more than 60 new headlines every 24 hours, check out ProTrumpNews.com***