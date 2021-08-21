http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/GNuD-E3vdWg/toddler-girl-survives-three-nights-24808291

A one year old girl miraculously survived three nights left alone in a dense Russian forest where wild bears and wolves roam.

Little Lyuda Kuzina, who will be two in the autumn, wandered away from her mother as she played in her unfenced garden.

Some 500 people joined a massive rescue effort for the 22-month-old near Obinsk in the Smolensk region, however, with several days having passed since anyone had seen her, hope was fading.

But Lyuda, the daughter of a nuclear physicist, was miraculously located in the thick forest around two-and-a-half miles from her home.

“One of the groups stopped to rest after searching for a long time, and suddenly they heard a faint squeak,” said a spokesman for SALVAR rescue group.

“They called again, and heard another squeak.”

















(

EAST2WEST NEWS)











Upon catching sight of her rescuers, Lyuda reportedly stretched out her arms and latched onto them.

“Everyone cried – experienced and first time volunteers, local residents, everyone was sobbing,” the spokesman said.

Lyuda had been found in an area of fallen trees amid forest where wild animals including brown bears and wolves are said to run free.

Temperatures at night were unusually warm, around 20C, which aided her astonishing survival.

The SALVAR spokesman said the little girl had been found in a windbreak, where she had wandered after several days of going alone through the forest.

“She was weak, bitten all over by insects, but most importantly she was alive,” he said.



















(

EAST2WEST NEWS)











A video shows the girl as she was reunited with her relieved mother at the search HQ.

The girl appeared to be well enough to drink from a water bottle on her own after her rescue.

She was shown wearing nothing on top, though reports had not mentioned what she wore when she wandered into the forest.

Her mother – not named in reports – had gone to speak to a neighbour, and Lyuda’s elder sibling had followed her.

The little girl went after them but somehow became lost.

After locating Lyuda, rescuers had carried the girl to the edge of the forest where an ambulance was waiting for her.



















(

EAST2WEST NEWS)











The Kremlin’s children’s ombudswoman Anna Kuznetsova said the baby was now in her local Special Children’s Clinical Hospital, where she was being examined by doctors.

“She is conscious, and trying to speak,” Ms Kuznetsova said.

A helicopter had been on standby to fly her for urgent treatment in Moscow, but her condition was assessed as not needing a top hospital in the capital.

Regional health minister Olga Stunzhas said she was said to be in a “moderate” condition with no threat to her life. She had been put on a drip, to boost her strength.

