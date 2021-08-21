https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-21-transgender-activist-orders-female-rape-victims-allow-trans-freaks-in-rape-centers.html

As you probably know, the “alphabet mafia” is on a crusade to destroy biological sex. Anyone who refers to humans as either male or female depending on their anatomy is now a “bigot,” including female rape victims who would prefer to not have mentally ill cross-dressing men invade female rape crisis centers.

It is all fun and games when the gender dysphoria Olympics are confined to the cesspool of TikTok, but now that the “trans” crusaders are demanding that biological men be allowed to play women’s sports, shower in the women’s locker room, and cohabitate with women at female rape crisis centers, some even on the left are beginning to cry foul.

There is no safety in forcing women who were raped by men to have to live with mentally deranged men who think they are women. The same is true for men who want to pretend that they are women and camp alongside the Girl Scouts.

And just to be clear, the reverse is unacceptable as well. Women pretending to be men have no right to invade male spaces, no matter how “triggered” they become. Getting a buzzcut and removing one’s breasts no more makes a woman a man than putting on a dress and makeup while wearing high heels makes a man a woman.

Even so, the Cult of LGBTQ is demanding that reality be completely thrown out the window and exchanged with whatever the craziest of the crazies “feel” is true about themselves – even when it puts others in danger.

Rape Crisis Scotland now run by a mentally deranged man who thinks he’s a “woman”

For at least the past several years, rape crisis centers have been under attack by the transgenders. They claim it is “unfair” for biological men who think they are women to not be allowed to admit themselves there alongside actual hurting women who were abused by men.

The trans lobby has been so aggressively hammering home its errant beliefs about “gender” that Canada’s oldest rape crisis center was actually stripped of its funding for refusing to accept trans “women,” meaning men pretending to be women.

The situation is even worse in Scotland, where trans activists have successfully conquered Rape Crisis Scotland (RCS), which operates some 17 different centers for women all across the country.

In fact, RCS is now run by a mentally deranged transgender called Mridul Wadhwa, a biological man who thinks he is a woman. Wadhwa is the current chief executive of RCS, and he also hosts a podcast in which he says that women who prefer female-only spaces basically need to get over themselves.

“Sexual violence happens to bigoted people as well,” Wadhwa callously stated during an episode of his podcast, referring to female rape victims who would rather not be housed alongside men while in pain and suffering.

“And so, you know, it is not a discerning crime. But these spaces are also for you. But if you bring unacceptable beliefs that are discriminatory in nature, we will begin to work with you on your journey of recovery from trauma. But please also expect to be challenged on your prejudices.”

As for women who are traumatized at the sight of male genitalia following a rape, Wadhwa says that they should “reframe their trauma” and learn to “rethink [their] relationship with prejudice” – meaning female rape victims are simply bigots if they can no longer stand the sight of male anatomy.

Such insanity is the new “tolerance,” coming to an LGBTQ-accepting community near you.

To keep up with the latest mental derangement coming from the Cult of LGBTQ, be sure to check out Gender.news.

