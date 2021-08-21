https://thelibertydaily.com/tucker-carlson-calls-out-utter-lunacy-of-charges-filed-by-doj-against-infowars-owen-shroyer/

What did Infowars host Owen Shroyer do on January 6 to earn charges filed against him by the Department of Justice? Did he storm the Capitol Building? Did he steal Nancy Pelosi’s laptop? Did he punch a cop or rally the “insurrectionists” to attack members of Congress?

No. He stood on the steps. He didn’t even enter the building, but on Monday he’s getting arrested.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out the insanity of the charges filed against him, noting how the worst thing Shroyer did was hurt the feelings of the wrong powerful Democrats.

According to Infowars:

Infowars host Owen Shroyer of the War Room announced during Friday’s broadcast that the US attorney’s office in Washington D.C. is charging him with illegally entering a restricted area on the Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct during the January 6th rally. The criminal complaint, filed by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, alleges Shroyer violated a February 2020 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) from when he was charged for interrupting a House Judiciary Committee meeting on December 9, 2019. According to the DPA, Shroyer wasn’t allowed to engage in disruptive conduct at any place upon U.S. Capitol Grounds with intent to disturb a session of Congress or any other capitol hearings. Even a screenshot of Shroyer in D.C. from January 6th that the agent used in the criminal complaint is labeled, “Video: Alex Jones Tried To Stop Storming Of DC Capitol.”

Here’s Shroyer discussing the news of his impending arrest:

Democrats love to release violent criminals. They love to defund the police. Our DoJ will do nothing as BLM and Antifa rioters turn entire sections of cities into war zones. But a patriot like Owen Shroyer standing on steps is getting him arrested on Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

