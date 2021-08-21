https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-general-tells-british-special-forces-stop-rescuing-people-in-kabul-youre-making-us-look-bad/

US general tells British special forces: Stop rescuing people in Kabul, you’re making us look bad https://t.co/BOdQUuMLe0 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 20, 2021

The commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division has told the commander of the British special forces at the Kabul airport to cease operations beyond the airport perimeter.

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue has told his British Army counterpart, a high-ranking field-grade officer of the British army’s 22nd Special Air Service Regiment, that British operations were embarrassing the United States military in the absence of similar U.S. military operations. I understand that the British officer firmly rejected the request.

