Posted by Kane on August 21, 2021 5:27 pm

U.S. Soldier Films Chaos From MRAP Gunner Turret In Kabul

Saturday update on the ground in Kabul…



Afghan Mother Hands Baby Through Razor Wire

Journalist — Situation at Kabul’s airport is “utterly horrendous, and hardened soldiers told me its the worst thing they have ever seen in their entire career.”

State Department Security Alert — Do Not Come to Kabul Airport

More details here…

Michael Tracey with Tucker Carlson last night



New details revealed on Afghan Army

