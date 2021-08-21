https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-soldier-films-chaos-from-mrap-gunner-turret-in-kabul/
U.S. Soldier Films Chaos From MRAP Gunner Turret In Kabul
Saturday update on the ground in Kabul…
Afghan Mother Hands Baby Through Razor Wire
Journalist — Situation at Kabul’s airport is “utterly horrendous, and hardened soldiers told me its the worst thing they have ever seen in their entire career.”
“This is the worst day by far.”@ramsaysky says the situation at Kabul’s airport is “utterly horrendous”, and that ‘hardened soldiers’ told him its the “worst thing they have ever seen in their entire career” pic.twitter.com/dQwo47HMiQ
— Sky News (@SkyNews) August 21, 2021
State Department Security Alert — Do Not Come to Kabul Airport
JUST IN – U.S. Embassy warns “potential security threats” at #Kabul airport and is now “advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time,” in a new security alert. pic.twitter.com/aj0PaekvY2
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 21, 2021
Michael Tracey with Tucker Carlson last night
New details revealed on Afghan Army