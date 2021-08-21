https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-of-virginia-disenrolls-hundreds-of-students-who-didnt-comply-with-covid-19-vaccine-requirement

The University of Virginia (UVA) removed hundreds of students from its enrollment list after they failed to update their status saying they had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Virginia-Pilot reported that UVA disenrolled 238 students for not complaining with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement, though it does appear the majority of those disenrolled were not currently enrolled in fall courses. The outlet reported that just 49 of the disenrolled students were enrolled in fall courses. UVA spokesman Bryan Coy told the outlet that “a good number” of the students who had been disenrolled “may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all.”

Coy added that the students were disenrolled after “receiving multiple reminders via email, text, phone calls, calls to parents that they were out of compliance and had until yesterday to update their status.”

More from the Pilot:

Disenrolled students can reenroll if they comply with U.Va.’s vaccine requirement or file an exemption by Aug. 25. They can also return during the spring semester, provided they are vaccinated or exempt by then. Students had until Wednesday to either show proof of vaccination or file an exemption. U.Va. granted 335 permanent vaccine waivers for students with religious or medical exemptions. The university also granted 184 temporary vaccine waivers for students who couldn’t get vaccinated due to their summer living situation but intend to get a vaccine once on campus.

Students who are granted exemptions must take a weekly COVID-19 test and wear a mask indoors and outdoors.

As the Pilot reported, other Virginia universities, including William & Mary, Old Dominion University, Norfolk State University, and Christopher Newport University are all requiring students prove they have been vaccinated in order to remain enrolled.

Virginia is not the only state requiring students to obtain the vaccine as a condition of enrollment or participating in university life. Last week, Quinnipiac University announced that unvaccinated students and those who would not provide proof of vaccination would be fined and have their WiFi access restricted, The Daily Wire reported.

Earlier this month, Stanford University announced that it would require students to take weekly COVID-19 tests even if they were fully vaccinated.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported at the time that the new testing procedures mark a reversal of the school’s initial policy for vaccinated students.”

“Just three weeks ago, officials posted a message saying ‘students living on campus or coming to campus frequently this summer are no longer…required to participate in COVID-19 testing and health check after providing documentation they are fully vaccinated,’” the outlet added.

In late July, the nation’s largest four-year public university system, California State University, announced that it would “require all faculty, staff, and students accessing facilities at any of its campuses to be immunized against COVID-19 for the fall term,” The Daily Wire reported.

The requirements come as the Delta variant causes surges in COVID-19 cases across the country.

