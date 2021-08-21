https://www.louderwithcrowder.com/biden-kabul-airport-embassy-warning

On Friday, Joe Biden said Americans had no problem getting to Kabul airport and getting the hell out of Afghanistan. You see, the country is a wee bit of a mess after Joe Biden’s incompetence caused it to be as such. He says to blame everyone except for him. Or, claims buck stops with him, “but…”. He also doesn’t seem aware of what’s going on. During Friday’s political speech that was interrupted with a few questions, Biden claimed things were hunky-dory, contrary to everything the usual Biden-loving media has been reporting. Also, contrary to anyone with two eyes.

But that was the afternoon of August 20th. I’m sure our coherent, in 100% control of his mental facilities president was reporting the truthiness thing he knew at the time. He had no way of knowing that by the morning of August 21st, the US Embassy would be telling Americans NOT to travel to the airport at that time. The part in bold is highlighted not by me, but by the embassy.

Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so. U.S. citizens requesting assistance in departing the country who have not yet to completed the Repatriation Assistance Request for each traveler in their group should do so as soon as possible.Spouses and minor children of U.S. citizens in Afghanistan who are awaiting immigrant visas should also complete this form if they wish to depart.Do not call the U.S. Embassy in Kabul for details or updates about the flight. This form is the only way to communicate interest in flight options.

I see one of three things may have happened. The first was that Joe Biden was telling the American people the truth at the time and things just went south overnight. The second is that Joe Biden thought he was telling the truth because it was the truth the people who run Joe Biden told him. The third is that Joe Biden lied, or at the very least, repeated an invalid truth. Precision of language is important since it’s only a matter of time before the “independent” “fact” checkers start circling the wagons around Joe. With that in mind, at Friday’s press conference, what Biden actually said was that there was not a problem getting to the airport before he said there MAY have been a problem. It all depends on how the reported phrases the question. And also, whatever is in Biden’s head at that exact moment.







Americans continue to have difficulty getting home from a warzone. The White House continues to hope that other Americans forget about the whole kerfuffle by August 31st. Joe Biden has returned to Delaware this weekend to continue his vacation. An LwC news team has been dispatched to Wilmington to report back on what ice cream he is getting today.

