A Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC) officer named Taylor Brandt is being praised for saving nine lives in one year being on the job.

“Brandt joined DC police in December 2019 as a resident from Arlington, Virginia. Not long after being sworn in as a police officer, she hit the ground running,” WJLA reported Sunday.

Approximately two weeks into field training, she arrived at the scene of a victim who had been shot several times.

“We saw a guy laying in the roadway concerned for his wellbeing,” Brandt recalled. “He states he had been shot multiple times but we had no calls for a shooting, no sounds of gunshots and nothing pending.”

It was the first instance the officer used her Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) training with an actual victim.

“Police generally arrive on the scene first,” Brandt noted, adding, “We are the first on scene to provide medical care and our first goal is to preserve life which results in preventing blood loss.”

The training gives officers hands-on experience with tactical medical treatment guidelines and how to use the supplies in the kit.

In just one year, Sixth District Officer Brandt helped save nine lives using Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC). All MPD officers are trained in TECC and they frequently use this important training to save lives across the District of Columbia. Check out Officer Brandt’s impactful story below and visit JOINMPD.DC.GOV to start your journey today. Don’t wait on a hero. Become one. #ExcellenceIsTransferrable#positivepolicing #savinglives #policeheroes #beyondthebadge #policing #WashingtonDC #policinginDC #communityfirst #ExcellenceIsTransferrable #TECCtraining #hero #lifesaving #lifesaver #police #womeninlawenforcement Posted by Washington Metropolitan Police Dept. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Brandt told NBC Washington she always wanted to become a police officer. On the job, she has often responded to shooting victims.

“I didn’t realize that was what I would get into and especially when I signed up, but it’s definitely been my route. It’s what I do well and I’m glad I’m able to do it,” she commented.

In August, Brandt celebrated one year with the department and so far she has saved nine people’s lives.

Commander of MPD Academy training, Ralph Ennis, told WJLA, “I would challenge you to find one other police officer in this country that has saved nine people. It just doesn’t happen. She truly understands that policing is about helping people.”

