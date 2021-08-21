https://beckernews.com/2-watch-biden-gets-caught-off-guard-when-npr-reporter-changes-his-question-at-last-minute-40991/

President Joe Biden was caught off-guard at his Friday press conference as he took questions from reporters on his pre-determined list. It turns out, the questions appeared to be pre-screened, as well.

Biden turned to ask an NPR reporter for a question, only to get one that was different than the one he expected.

“Joe gets busted on pre-screened questions when NPR reporter changes it at the last second,” the Twitter user Scuba Mike noted. Watch:

“Scott Detrow,” Biden said. “Scott? NPR.”

“Thank you, Mr. President,” he said. “I just want to follow up on something you said a moment ago. You said that there’s ‘no circumstances’ where American citizens cannot get to the airport. That doesn’t really square with the images we’re seeing around the airport, with the reporting on the ground from our colleagues who are describing chaos and violence.”

“Are you saying unequivocally that any American who wants to get to the airport is getting there and getting past the security barrier and to the planes where they want to go?” Detrow asked.

“I though the question was — how can they get through to the airport outside the airport?” Biden replied, obviously a reference to questions that were pre-screened by the White House.

It wasn’t the only embarrasing and revealing part of the Biden press conference. As he turned and left, Biden left a question unanswered as he fled the press conference.

“Why do you continue to trust the Taliban, Mr. President?” a reporter asked. “Why do you continue to trust–”

President Biden has humiated the United States on the world stage. But even more so, he continues to embarrass himself by insulting the intelligence of the American people on a daily basis.

