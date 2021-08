http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/97CVLs1r-mc/

Former President Donald Trump will host a political rally in Alabama on Saturday.

The rally will be held in Cullman, Alabama, and is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. CST.

The former president is expected to hammer President Joe Biden’s disastrous handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other failures.

Rep. Mo Brooks, who is running for Senate next year, will speak at the rally as well as Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

