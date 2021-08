http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jQ39kWXfLsA/

Protesters gathered for a “Free Afghanistan” event in Washington, DC, on Saturday amid growing concern for American citizens and Afghan refugees left in the country after Taliban forces took control of it.

The protest, which was advertised with the message “Don’t let Biden sleep on us,” is taking place at 4:00 p.m. Eastern in Lafayette Square.

