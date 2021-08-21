https://www.theblaze.com/news/france-biden-moral-responsibility-call-record

The White House is being accused of removing from a readout of a call between French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden an impassioned plea from Macron calling on Biden to share in the “moral responsibility” of rescuing Afghan allies.

What are the details?

The French government on Friday published a readout of the conversation, which took place Thursday, showing that Macron “emphasized” rescuing Afghan nationals who aided the U.S. and its allies during the military campaign in Afghanistan.

Macron allegedly told Biden the U.S. and its allies have a “collective moral responisbility” toward such Afghans.

The readout said, in part:

President Macron spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden this evening about the situation in Afghanistan. He underscored the absolute need for swift, concrete coordination between the allies to ensure the evacuation of our citizens, Afghan men and women who worked for the allies, and those who are in danger[.] The head of state emphasized our collective moral responsibility toward the Afghan men and women who need our protection and who share our values. We cannot abandon them.

Macron’s plea for the U.S. to share in the “moral responsibility” of rescuing allies was absent in the Biden administration’s version of the readout.

The White House readout said:

President Joe Biden and President Emmanuel Macron of France spoke today about developments in Afghanistan. They lauded the tireless efforts of their personnel working closely together in Kabul on the evacuation of their citizens, the brave Afghans who have stood by us and our NATO partners, and other vulnerable Afghan nationals. They underscored the importance of continued close coordination among allies and democratic partners on Afghanistan, including through multilateral fora, on the provision of humanitarian assistance and support for refugees. They welcomed the virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to help coordinate these efforts and discuss a common approach.

What did the WH say?

British newspaper the Guardian first reported on the discrepancy between the call records.

The White House reportedly did not comment on the discrepancy when contacted by the Guardian, instead only directing the newspaper back to the White House’s version of the call record.

