Former Bill Clinton adviser and current CNN contributor Paul Begala seems pretty impressed by how Biden’s been handling the Afghanistan situation:

I love second-guessing – aka learning from mistakes. But I don’t expect my president to second-guess in the middle of an operation. Adapt to changing circumstances, yes. But Biden is getting static because he won’t succumb to the paralysis of analysis. He is Trumanesque, IMHO. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 20, 2021

White House chief of staff Ronald Klain appreciated that:

“Trumanesque,” eh?

@WHCOS retweeted this. Definitely Trumanesque… besides for the part where Truman blew the enemy into submission so badly we are now strategic allies. But yes, Biden surrendering to the Taliban is definitely decisive. https://t.co/FROVpBd3W4 — John Locke (@jlocke613) August 20, 2021

Leaving thousands of weapons, airplanes and vehicles for the Taliban to use while citizens are trapped in the country and have been told to stop trying to get to the airport while the president tells Americans lie after lie doesn’t sound very “Trumanesque.”

Begala defending the indefensible. — Larry Kelly (@Larry_Kelly) August 20, 2021

Can you imagine being this detached from reality? https://t.co/cuTicGenIl — Bankable Insight (@BankableInsight) August 21, 2021

Biden-supporting Democrats will try and convince themselves of anything to avoid confronting the reality of the situation.

