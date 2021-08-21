https://www.oann.com/yellen-backs-reappointing-powell-as-fed-chair-bloomberg-tweet/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=yellen-backs-reappointing-powell-as-fed-chair-bloomberg-tweet
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell adjusts his tie as he arrives to testify before a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “The Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 15, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
August 21, 2021
version=”1.0″ encoding=”utf-8″ standalone=”yes”?><status code