At least 21 people were killed and some 20 others missing after severe flash floods swept through Humphreys County in Middle Tennessee, authorities said on Sunday.

“We’ve experienced devastating loss of life over the last couple days,” Grant Gillespie, Waverly police and fire chief, told reporters at a press briefing on Sunday evening.

Grey Collier, public information officer for the county’s emergency management efforts, told The Epoch Times that there are 21 confirmed fatalities and approximately 20 others missing.

The Waverly Department of Public Safety earlier shared an updated list of names of the missing residents, accurate as of 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, after initially releasing a list of more than 40 names.

“I would expect, given the number of fatalities, that we’re going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts,” Tennessee Emergency Management Director Patrick Sheehan said.

Flood-damaged areas are shown from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter flown by the Tennessee National Guard in Waverly, Tenn. on Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner-Pool/Getty Images)

Chief Deputy Rob Edwards of the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told the New York Times that authorities are currently conducting door-door-checks in the rural county, and that he expects the death toll will rise. He said children were among those killed, including 7-month-old twins.

Collier told The Epoch Times that recovery efforts are ongoing and will pause at nightfall, before continuing on Monday morning.

The catastrophic flooding, which struck on Saturday, destroyed cellphone towers and telephone lines, with up to 17 inches of rain falling in less than 24 hours, breaking the state record for one-day rainfall by more than 3 inches, the National Weather Service said.

The hardest-hit areas saw double the rain that areas of Middle Tennessee had in the previous worst-case scenario for flooding, meteorologists said.

“It is a devastating picture of loss and heartache,” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said during a press briefing on Sunday night. The Republican governor earlier visited the affected areas.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) talks with Joseph Mroczkowski during a tour of areas that suffered damage from catastrophic floods in Waverly, Tenn. on Aug. 22, 2021. (Alan Poizner-Pool/Getty Images)

The Humphreys County Sheriff Office Facebook page quickly filled with people looking for missing friends and family. GoFundMe pages were made asking for help for funeral expenses for the dead, including the 7-month-old twins who were swept from their father’s arms as he tried to carry them all to safety, according to surviving family members.

President Joe Biden, at the beginning of a news conference on Tropical Storm Henri’s impact on New England, offered condolences to the people of Tennessee and directed federal disaster officials to work with the governor and offer assistance.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences for the sudden and tragic loss of life due to this flash flood,” Biden said. “I’ve asked the administrator to speak to Governor Lee of Tennessee, right away, and will offer any assistance they need for this terrible moment.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

