Remember a few days ago when President Biden falsely claimed there were no U.S. troops in Syria?

Well, today, the U.S. Air Force shot down a drone that flew too close to these troops in Syria that Biden says don’t exist:

Fox News’s Lucas Tomlinson reported that it was an Iranian drone:

And, apparently, a general officer was flying the F-15E when it took out the drone:

According to Aviation Week’s Steve Trimble, the pilot was Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage:

