Remember a few days ago when President Biden falsely claimed there were no U.S. troops in Syria?

Joe Biden: “We don’t have military in Syria.” The U.S. has 900 troops. pic.twitter.com/zXywawGsD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 19, 2021

Well, today, the U.S. Air Force shot down a drone that flew too close to these troops in Syria that Biden says don’t exist:

A U.S. Air Force fighter shot down an Iranian drone over eastern Syria on Saturday after the drone flew “too close,” to American troops deployed there, two U.S. officials tell Fox News, via @LucasFoxNews. — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) August 22, 2021

Fox News’s Lucas Tomlinson reported that it was an Iranian drone:

U.S. Air Force F-15E shot down Iranian drone over eastern Syria yesterday after flying ‘too close’ to some of the 900 U.S. troops deployed there: officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 22, 2021

And, apparently, a general officer was flying the F-15E when it took out the drone:

SCOOP: A US F-15E shot down a UAS near the Green Village military base in eastern Syria yesterday. I’m also told a general officer was flying the F-15E and fired the AIM-9X. The ownership and identity of the UAS is not being released. Story: 🔒https://t.co/kxv5KHnJqM — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 22, 2021

According to Aviation Week’s Steve Trimble, the pilot was Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage:

I’m now told by two sources the F-15E pilot who fired the missile was Brig. Gen. Christopher Sage, commander of the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing. https://t.co/cXnkUVaSmC — Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) August 22, 2021

***

