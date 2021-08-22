https://api.follow.it/track-rss-story-click/v3/QQ2IcBuYbv75HYC3skb1-XMq2h3ehXEp

As anyone who’s been paying attention will know, Imperial College London played a key role in providing the justification for the scamdemic hysteria and Oxford University played a key role in providing the “solution” to that problem.

Specifically, as you’ll recall from Who Is Bill Gates?, it was the Imperial College COVID-19 Research Team that issued a report on March 16th, 2020, predicting the deaths of up to 500,000 Britons and 2.2 million Americans unless strict government measures were put in place, and it was this (completely erroneous) report—along with a similarly alarmist model from the Gates-funded Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation—that was used to justify the first round of lockdowns in the US and the UK. And, as you’ll recall from my report with Whitney Webb on the Oxford-AstraZeneca Eugenics Links, it was the Oxford Vaccine Group’s partnership with AstraZeneca that gave rise to one of the injections currently making its way into the veins of hundreds of millions around the globe in the name of “fighting COVID.”

So it should be no surprise that Imperial College and Oxford University researchers also played a key role in a pre-scamdemic report that was recently dug up by The Daily Expose and that lays out the gameplan for the implementation of an even bigger globalist agenda: the shutdown of the global economy.

The report, entitled “Absolute Zero: Delivering the UK’s climate change commitment with

incremental changes to today’s technologies” was produced by UK FIRES, “a collaboration between the universities of Cambridge, Oxford, Nottingham, Bath and Imperial College London” that is “aiming to reveal and stimulate industrial growth in the UK compatible with a rapid transition to zero emissions.”

“Absolute Zero” is supposedly a reference to the UK’s commitment to reach “zero emissions”—or a state in which there is no net emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere—by the year 2050. But “absolute zero” also serves as a reference to the bone-chilling vision for the future of humanity that the globalists and their academic minions are busily constructing for humanity under cover of the scamdemic.

Strap in, folks. This is going to be a wild ride.

