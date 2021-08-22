https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/absolutely-insane-check-out-this-photo-from-the-trump-rally-in-alabama/
The line goes on and on and on…
Alabama is ready for 45!!!! Tune into RSBN now!!!! #TrumpRally #Cullman pic.twitter.com/O06UhQ6pvy
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 21, 2021
I noticed a few lefties out there upset that we got big crowds out here in Cullman Alabama for the #TrumpRally, talking about #COVID. Here’s my message to you and all you Joe Biden Democrat sycophants…! #BorderVariant @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/istNJDc612
— Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) August 21, 2021
Quick highlight from the Donald…
Trump reacts to the Afghanistan situation: “It did not have to happen that way, this is not a withdrawal, this was a total surrender.” https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/yH6monSFSw
— Newsmax (@newsmax) August 22, 2021