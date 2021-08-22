https://www.oann.com/afghanistans-massoud-refuses-to-surrender-to-taliban-and-warns-of-war-al-arabiya/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=afghanistans-massoud-refuses-to-surrender-to-taliban-and-warns-of-war-al-arabiya



FILE PHOTO: Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan’s slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, speaks during an interview at his house in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Ahmad Massoud, son of Afghanistan’s slain anti-Soviet resistance hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, speaks during an interview at his house in Bazarak, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, September 5, 2019. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail/File Photo

August 22, 2021

DUBAI (Reuters) – The son of Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was one of the main leaders of Afghanistan’s anti-Soviet resistance in the 1980s, said he will not surrender areas under his control to the Taliban, Dubai-based al-Arabiya TV channel cited him as saying on Sunday.

Ahmad Massoud called on the formation of a comprehensive government to rule the country with the participation of the Taliban, warning that war will be “unavoidable” if the insurgents refuse dialogue, the TV channel said.

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by David Clarke)

