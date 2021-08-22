https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/08/22/watch-andrew-cuomo-lashes-out-reporter-asking-about-scandals-during-hurricane-briefing/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) snapped at a reporter during a Hurricane Henri briefing Saturday, saying he did not want to discuss “Albany politics” when asked about the latest revelation in his sexual harassment scandal.

“This is about a storm briefing to save lives of New Yorkers,” Cuomo told the Law Journal reporter following a question about possible retaliation against accuser Charlotte Bennett, a former aide.

According to Fox News, Cuomo’s personal attorney recently questioned her credibility.

“But you’re the Law Journal, if you think justice is to accept a complaint from a person without investigation and without credibility determinations and without looking at past actions of that person, then you don’t know what the justice system is,” Cuomo replied:

You’ve never been in a situation where you just reiterate complaints and you don’t investigate them. And you don’t say whether or not the law even applies to them. That’s not justice, that’s a bulletin board posting complaints. Justice is I hear the complaint, we welcome everyone to come forward and that takes courage and that takes bravery. But we need to know the facts, right?

“I can make a complaint about you today. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s not true. But that’s why they do investigations,” he said before urging New Yorkers to take the storm seriously:

Meanwhile, it appears Cuomo’s resignation will not be enough for residents of his state, a majority of whom want him to face criminal charges after an investigation concluded he allegedly sexually harassed several women.

“According to a new poll from Data for Progress, 52 percent of New York voters want soon-to-be-former Gov. Cuomo to face criminal charges for his alleged abuse of power while in office,” Breitbart News reported Monday.

A moving van was seen outside the governor’s mansion in Albany on Friday as workers carted out boxes and artwork while Cuomo prepared for his final day in office on Monday.

