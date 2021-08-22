https://thelibertydaily.com/another-fully-vaccinated-nfl-head-coach-gets-covid-despite-over-95-of-team-getting-jabbed/

Herd immunity within organizations seems to be, well, impossible as long as they’re relying on the Covid-19 “vaccines” to get the job done. Another National Football League head coach has tested positive for Covid-19, adding to a long string of “breakthrough cases” in a league that has been among the most draconian with their vaccine push.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced today that he has the disease. This comes after the team was touted as being one of the most compliant in the league with over 95% vaccinated as of early in training camp. Vrabel is among those who is “fully vaccinated.”

According to MSN:

Vrabel made the announcement during the Zoom presser, while also noting that he is dealing with an ear ache and sore throat. For now, Vrabel is in quarantine, but the plan is for him to get re-tested on Monday. As far as how the Titans plan on running practices while Vrabel is out, the head coach says he is still trying to figure that out. Vrabel mentioned special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman as somebody who could run things, as well as inside linebackers coach Jim Haslett and senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, both of whom have head coach experience.

Earlier in training camp, Titans general manager Jon Robinson revealed that the team was about 95 percent vaccinated. At the time that was among the highest vaccination rates in the NFL.

What is the point of pushing for universal vaccinations if the number of cases does not seem to be affected? Healthcare choice is being obliterated for the sake of improving… nothing.

