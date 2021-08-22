https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/antifa-far-right-groups-clash-portland-clash-one-year-anniversary-previous?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Antifa and right wing groups clashed Sunday night in Portland, Oregon, on the one-year anniversary of a similar event.

This past weekend’s event, titled the “Summer of Love: Patriots Spreading Love not Hate,” was organized by far-right groups, according to Fox News.

The sides, near the end of protests, reportedly clashed in the city’s Parkrose neighborhood. The incident appears connected to shots being fired downtown. There were no reports of injuries in either incident.

A man identified in numerous news reports as Dennis G. Anderson, 65, of Gresham, Oregon, was arrested in connection with the discharge of handgun.

“People are lighting fireworks and dispersing chemical spray,” Portland authorities tweeted earlier in the day, Fox also reports. “Those crossing line into criminal activity are subject to arrest.

