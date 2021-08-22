https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/22/are-you-effd-in-the-head-blue-check-doc-asking-why-people-think-its-so-important-to-keep-schools-open-gets-way-more-than-she-asks-for/

We can’t think of a better way for someone to tell us they don’t have kids without actually telling us they don’t have kids.

Who are these people?!

As usual, don’t answer that.

Genuine q for ppl more concerned about schools being closed than covid: are you aware mandatory schooling is barely a century old in this country? Maybe ur all grandparents had highschool, but what about ur great-grandparents? Yes, education is important. But it’s a pandemic! — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) August 21, 2021

Genuine question for Dr. Ellie Murray, ‘Are you totally eff’d in the head?’

Would someone please send this doctor all of the studies that have been done on the increase of mental illness in kids who are not in school? The number of suicides? It’s just so damn irritating to read these sorts of tweets from people who may not have any idea whatsoever what they’re talking about.

And who should know better.

If she does have kids in school, this is even more disconcerting.

My point here isnt that schools closing is good, or that everything is going to be just fine. It’s that we shouldnt be acting like no schools is a completely unprecedented unknowable scenario. It was normal life for most of human history. — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) August 21, 2021

Like, schools are just schools and stuff. And like, your great grandparents didn’t get to go to school so it’s like, no big deal.

Says the woman who went to school so much she ended up being a doctor.

Sheesh.

School is super important! I am fully supportive of schools & education!! But the idea that schools need to stay open even if when we cant do appropriate pandemic mitigation because “who knows what unending damage closures will do to kids” mystifying to me! — Dr Ellie Murray, ScD (@EpiEllie) August 21, 2021

Mystifying to her.

K.

So, can you provide statistics for the risk to *healthy* young people under 18? While you’re at it, estimate the efficacy of masks & potential transmissions prevented? Then, provide trends for childhood depression and anxiety. Also, test score trends during the pandemic. Thanks. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) August 21, 2021

This is an incredibly dumb tweet on too many levels to fit in the space allowed. — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) August 21, 2021

Impressively dumb, right?

Genuine question – are you prescribe psychotropic drugs or do you self medicate? — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) August 22, 2021

I’m lost for words — Alasdair Munro (@apsmunro) August 21, 2021

Join the club.

And women haven’t had jobs till even more recently. GTFOH with this idiocy. — Westchester Mom (@WNYOpenSchools) August 21, 2021

You have a lot of education. You could do better than this. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) August 22, 2021

I’m totally puzzled here. Universal schooling, especially girls’ education, is considered to be one of the most defining achievements & critical transformative strategies to empower girls and to tackle poverty, child marriage and gender-based violence.https://t.co/mMQZgsdRh0 — Muge Cevik (@mugecevik) August 21, 2021

Puzzling indeed.

***

Related:

‘Zen-like calm … REALLY’? Chris Bryant’s tweet about why he nominated Biden for the Nobel Peace Prize has NOT aged well and ROFL

‘Grow a pair, man!’ Blue-check tweets about how TERRIFIED he was of maskless mom at Scout meeting and HOOBOY that’s a lotta backfire

CLASSY: Martina Navratilova melts DOWN after she’s DRAGGED for dancing on conservative radio host’s grave who passed from COVID

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

