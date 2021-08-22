https://justthenews.com/nation/states/least-22-confirmed-dead-tennessee-flooding-crews-likely-faced-more-recovery-rescue?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

At least 22 people in Tennessee have died with dozens more missing Monday, as searchers sift through the debris and other devastation created by the rain and deadly floodwater waters in recent days.

Flooding Saturday washed out road, destroyed home and wiped out power lines and cell towers through middle Tennessee, according to the Associated Press.

Emergency workers were searching door to door, Kristi Brown, a coordinator for health and safety supervisor with Humphreys County Schools, told the wire service.

All of the confirmed deaths occurred in the county, where as much as 17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Tennessee GOP Gov. Bill Lee plans to request a federal declaration of emergency for the county.

