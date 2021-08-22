https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussies-fight-back-melbourne-gets-violent/

Posted by Kane on August 22, 2021 3:21 am

Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes. Mounted police used pepper spray in Melbourne to break up crowds of more than 4,000 surging toward police lines, while smaller groups of protesters were prevented from congregating in Sydney by a large contingent of riot police.

Victoria police arrested 218 people in Melbourne. They issued 236 fines and kept three people in custody for assaulting police. The arrested face fines of A$5,452 ($3,900) each for breaching public health orders.

Check these two clips…

Breaking thru police barricades…

Multiple arrests…

Pepper spray is not pleasant…

