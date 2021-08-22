https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/aussies-fight-back-melbourne-gets-violent/

Australian police arrested hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters in Melbourne and Sydney on Saturday and seven officers were hospitalised as a result of clashes. Mounted police used pepper spray in Melbourne to break up crowds of more than 4,000 surging toward police lines, while smaller groups of protesters were prevented from congregating in Sydney by a large contingent of riot police.

Victoria police arrested 218 people in Melbourne. They issued 236 fines and kept three people in custody for assaulting police. The arrested face fines of A$5,452 ($3,900) each for breaching public health orders.

A nation doing this to their people has no future. A protest against draconian lockdowns spirals out of control in Melbourne, Australia, when police fired rubber bullets at unarmed protesters. pic.twitter.com/aGKYWnmIwp — Anthea (@Anthea06274890) August 21, 2021

Expect these anti-lockdown protest in Australia to grow pic.twitter.com/8qOkhsxkls — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) August 21, 2021

JUST 🚨 Chaotic scenes as protesters break through police barricades in Melbourne, Australia #Melbourneprotest #sydneyprotest pic.twitter.com/vHOXIjtpav — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 21, 2021

BREAKING 🚨 Massive police presence across Sydney, Australia — multiple arrests are being made during anti lockdown protests #sydneyprotest pic.twitter.com/FiD8koBswH — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 21, 2021

