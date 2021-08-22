https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/australia-now-shooting-homeless-dogs-to-keep-volunteers-safe-from-covid-19/

Meanwhile, in Australia, they’ve reached the part of the pandemic where they think it’s necessary to shoot homeless dogs because it’s not safe for volunteers to come by the shelter and pick them up:

This is evil…

Rescue dogs shot dead by NSW council due to COVID-19 restrictions https://t.co/9dd2Mt6VaJ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 22, 2021

Literally. They’re literally shooting dogs:

Australia: Dogs shot dead by rural council to prevent volunteers from traveling during Covid restrictionshttps://t.co/CV81Cb7Lle — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 22, 2021

Oh, and there are no active cases where this is taking place:

An official in Australia ordered the execution of several impounded rescue dogs as a way to stop volunteers from picking them up and therefore spreading the virus—even though there were no active cases of the virus where the shootings took place https://t.co/AhZtf9gn9E — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 22, 2021

This is “deranged” behavior:

Australia is absolutely consumed by deranged COVID insanity. Now they’re shooting and killing rescued dogs to prevent shelter volunteers from leaving their homes to go pick them up and care for them. Many Australians seem grateful to be locked down.https://t.co/uuImfgznXq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 22, 2021

And maybe Australians have finally had enough of it:

According to reports, hundreds were arrested recent anti-lockdown protests:

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia https://t.co/3fMGTstvKF pic.twitter.com/cStbQR4gLP — The Hill (@thehill) August 22, 2021

Keep in mind, those arrested face prison time so it’s pretty serious:

NSW Police: A 29-year-old man has been sentence to eight months in prison for his involvement in organising “unauthorised protests” against government lockdowns in Australia. — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) August 20, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

