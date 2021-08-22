https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/22/australia-now-shooting-homeless-dogs-to-keep-volunteers-safe-from-covid-19/

Meanwhile, in Australia, they’ve reached the part of the pandemic where they think it’s necessary to shoot homeless dogs because it’s not safe for volunteers to come by the shelter and pick them up:

Literally. They’re literally shooting dogs:

Oh, and there are no active cases where this is taking place:

This is “deranged” behavior:

And maybe Australians have finally had enough of it:

According to reports, hundreds were arrested recent anti-lockdown protests:

Keep in mind, those arrested face prison time so it’s pretty serious:

