At his Friday press conference, Joe Biden was asked about the cable sent by 23 officials at the U.S. embassy in Kabul warning his administration of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the August 31 troop withdrawal deadline. Ignoring this warning, Team Biden assured America that if Kabul fell at all, it would happen at a much later date.

Biden’s response to the question was that “we get cables all the time.” That was it.

Biden thus equated the considered opinion of nearly two dozen officials on the ground in Afghanistan with mere noise, as if the cable had come from a lone source with no particular expertise or knowledge.

When a Republican is president, the mainstream media and their Democrat allies feign indignation if the administration ignores the view of even a handful of “career public servants.” But Biden blithely blew off the views of 23 career public servants with special expertise and knowledge as just another comment from the peanut gallery.

During the same press conference, Biden claimed that the overwhelming consensus was that if Kabul collapsed, this would occur well after our withdrawal was complete. Was this the real consensus and if so, how strong was it?

We know that 23 officials at our embassy in Kabul didn’t hold the optimistic (and erroneous) view Biden calls the consensus. Did a greater number of well-informed officials in Afghanistan hold a different opinion? Or was the “consensus” really just the view of “gatekeepers” who, perhaps, were telling Biden and his top advisors what they wanted to hear?

We don’t know. Not yet. Maybe the mainstream media will try diligently to find out. Maybe not.

We already know that the “consensus” Biden touts was weaker than the consensus that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction in 2003. That was the view of our intelligence agencies and those of our allies.

As I recall, it turned out that there was a footnote in the lengthy main intelligence document on the matter that disagreed with the consensus view. When the U.S. failed to find a substantial volume of WMD, much was made of that footnote.

In the present case, there is more than a footnote. There is a dissent signed by a large number of U.S. officials on the ground in Afghanistan. And the dissent turned out to be far more accurate (albeit still a little too optimistic) than the alleged consensus.

Much should be made of this. Joe Biden shouldn’t be allowed to blow it off as just another cable.

