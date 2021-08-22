https://thelibertydaily.com/biden-regime-activates-civil-reserve-air-fleet-they-will-not-be-flying-into-afghanistan/

Mainstream media was quick to highlight the first good move by the regime in regards to the Afghanistan crisis with the activation of the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF). This allows commercial airliners to assist in the evacuation of Americans and refugees… sort of.

None of the 18 aircrafts will be flying into Afghanistan. Instead, they will transport people who have already been pulled out of Afghanistan. This fact was either buried deep in most media reports or was not mentioned at all. Considering this is the first positive news we’ve heard since the Taliban took over the nation in Joe Biden’s wake, his allies in the press did not want to diminish from the perceived importance of the move.

In reality, it’s a necessary part of a mass evacuation overseas, but not one that addresses the real problem. Getting people out of the various bases will expedite the process for those who have already escaped and make it easier for new arrivals to be accommodated, but it will do nothing to help those currently trapped in Afghanistan.

According to CNBC:

The CRAF is a nearly 70-year-old program created in the wake of the Berlin airlift to provide a backup by commercial air carriers for a “major national defense emergency.” The activation is for 18 aircraft: three each from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, and Omni Air; two from Hawaiian Airlines; and four from United Airlines.

What needs to happen immediately is for the regime to figure out how to get Americans out of harm’s way. While activation of the CRAF is a necessary move, it isn’t going to save anyone who’s currently begging for exfiltration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

