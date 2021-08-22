https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/bidens-surgeon-general-says-covid-vaccine-fda-approval-will-likely-lead-mandates-video/

Biden’s Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on Sunday said the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer vaccine will likely lead to more vaccine mandates.

According to reports, the FDA is expected to approve Pfizer’s Covid vaccine on Monday.

Up until now the FDA has been able to distribute the Covid vaccines under “emergency use authorization.”

Vivek Murthy told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Sunday that businesses and universities will likely be able to impose more mandates with the FDA’s vaccine approval.

“There are universities and businesses that have been considering putting in vaccine requirements in order to create a safer — a workplace, a learning environment,” Murthy said.

“I think this announcement from the FDA would likely encourage them and make them feel more comfortable in putting some requirements in place,” he added.

