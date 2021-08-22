https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-christian-mom-hijacks-antifa-blm-press-conference-this-is-epic/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







An unknown and very angry mother crashed a Portland press conference organized by several Antifa and BLM groups (e.g., Don’t Shoot Portland, Oregon Justice Resource Center, United Mutual Aid Network, etc.) ahead of a riot announced by Antifa planned for today 22 August.

The attack on Evangelical Christian worshippers on the Portland waterfront was ignored by the local press.