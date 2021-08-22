https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-christian-mom-hijacks-antifa-blm-press-conference-this-is-epic/
An unknown and very angry mother crashed a Portland press conference organized by several Antifa and BLM groups (e.g., Don’t Shoot Portland, Oregon Justice Resource Center, United Mutual Aid Network, etc.) ahead of a riot announced by Antifa planned for today 22 August.
The attack on Evangelical Christian worshippers on the Portland waterfront was ignored by the local press.
The black woman calls out Portland antifa member Brandon Dustin Ferreira. She says antifa have been trying to get her husband fired, which would make 10 black members of her family destitute. She also calls out the leftist white woman who sneered at her. pic.twitter.com/xDIdp5BQCT
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 20, 2021